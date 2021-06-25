Onowa under boil advisory

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A water boil order has been issued in Onawa Friday morning.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at 3:38 a.m. that the boil advisory is until further notice.

Eric Mesenbrink with People Service, a third-party service for the city, said that they believe a lightning strike from Wednesday night’s storm that caused the well sensor to fail, giving a false indicator that it was full. The water then drained from the well all throughout the day, causing the PSI to fall below the necessary threshhold.

Mesenbrink said the issue with the well has since been fixed but that Water samples still need to be collected and tested. He said that the advisory could be lifted as early as Sunday or take as long as Tuesday.

Asking residents to follow CDC guidelines during a boil advisory, they recommend using bottled water or boiled tap water for drinking and preparing and cooking food. When boiling water, bring the water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then let the water cool before using. Even if the water is filtered, it should still be watered.

When bathing or showering, you should not swallow any water. For young children and babies, it is recommended to give a sponge bath. You should use battled water or boiled water for brushing your teeth.

It is also recommended to use disposable plates, cups, and utensils if possible during a boil advisory.

