Digital Exclusive: Only use 911 for emergencies, not COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people are concerned with the threat of the novel coronavirus going around and aren’t too sure about who to call if experiencing symptoms.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure, the community policing sergeant for Sioux City Police Department would like to remind people that 911 should only be used in medical emergencies only.

“If someone thinks that they potentially have the virus, or taken ill, don’t call 911 unless it’s an absolute medical emergency,” Sgt. McClure said.

It is important to call your health care provider or doctor instead of going into the facility and spreading the virus should you have it.

Remembering these two simple things will help keep the public safe and your local first responders safe and healthy.

