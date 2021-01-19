Online system to alert Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department residents of COVID-19 vaccine availability

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced a system to alert residents when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

The health department, which serves the Nebraska counties of Burt, Cumming, Madison, and Stanton, said they are launching an online system for residents 65 years or older to be notified of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.

ELVHD is not reserving doses nor scheduling appointments, but adding your name to the list ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available

Saying that the health department has received a record number of phone calls, Gina Uhing, Director for ELVPHD, is asking only eligible patrons or their families to sign up for the notifications.

“Adding your name to the list only confirms you will be informed when the vaccine becomes available. It is not an appointment for a vaccination,” said Uhing. “We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we roll out the largest vaccine campaign in history. It may take several weeks or longer before you receive a notification after signing up. Do not be alarmed if a notification is not received for quite some time.”

Nebraska is still in Phase1A of the vaccine distribution, but officials expect to soon move into Phase 1B, which includes individuals aged 65 years of age and over.

Uhing said that once ELVPHD is done with Phase 1A and as vaccine becomes available, ELVPHD will be sending notifications to those 65+ who signed up for status updates. This notification will let recipients know that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated. Please note that the notifications will be sent to the equivalent number of people to match the vaccine supply. The notification will include a link to make an appointment at various sites, dates and times.

For residents in the Nebraska counties of Burt, Cumming, Madison, and Stanton interested in being notified, click here.

The ELVPHD is posting updates regularly to their website.