Online store donating proceeds to Warming Shelter

She is donating all the proceeds she makes from her online store until March 14.

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 10:23 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Even though it may feel like it's warming up, one Siouxlander is trying to help out those who are outside even on the coldest of days

Lindsey Pojar, a merchandiser for Chloe+Isabel, saw that the Warming Shelter in Sioux City struggles with donations during the months they need them most. That's why she decided to donate all the proceeds she makes from her online store until March 14.

"I am very grateful for everything that God has given me, a very warm house and I couldn't imagine what it's like to have to spend the night outside in negative degree weather. Just touched my heart I think."

If you'd like to make a purchase to help the Warming Shelter, you can click here

 

