Online post sees Nebraska probation office recused from Bailey Boswell murder case

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Bailey Boswell, right, sits with her attorney Todd Lancaster during Boswell’s murder trial at the Saline County Court in Wilbur, Neb. Jurors on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, found Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. (Eric Gregory/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, Pool, File)

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A judge has pulled a state probation office in southeastern Nebraska from a high-profile murder case after a staff member commented on the defendant in a social media post.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the judge on Wednesday recused the office from preparing a presentencing report on 26-year-old Bailey Boswell, who was found guilty last month of first-degree murder and other counts in the 2017 dismemberment killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

The decision was made after a probation office staff member posted on social media following Boswell’s conviction that there should be “full justice for Sydney. Dismember Bailey the same way Sydney was.”

Officials say that staff member is no longer employed by the probation office.

