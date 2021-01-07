One year later: Community holds vigil for Macy woman

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) — Community members of Macy, Nebraska gathered Thursday night, which marked one year since the death of Ashlea Aldrich.

The vigil held near the location where Aldrich’s body was discovered. Tribal members sang and offered prayers while celebrating the life of Aldrich.

Aldrich’s family is still looking for closure.

“We’ve never gotten any clear answers on to why so many numerous charges were dismissed, so that’s why we’re here today,” said Galen Aldrich.

And I think I’m the only one that struggles at times, but I know that’s not true. I have prayers coming in all four directions everyday,” said Pillie Aldrich.

Last year, Ashlea Aldrich, 19, was found in a cornfield on the Omaha Reservation near Macy.

The Macy Police Department was reached out for an update on the investigation but has not made any comment.