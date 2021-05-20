‘One step closer to normalcy’: Siouxlanders react to Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandates in schools, businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday morning that masks will no longer be required when inside any Iowa school, city, or county buildings.

Iowans now have a choice whether or not to mask up before going to school or visiting their favorite establishment. Gov. Reynolds said the state of Iowa is taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions

“My reaction is optimistic. It sounds good, but I’m also somewhat of a pessimist. My wife wants me to be on the safe side, so that’s why I continue to wear a mask,” said Chuck Littsen, assistant manager at Bomgaars.

Littsen is an assistant manager at Bomgaars. He said Reynolds’ law is a step in the right direction.

“It’s good for the customers. The customers still do ask if they are required. We can just tell them nope, It’s no longer mandated, so it will get back to normal eventually,” Littsen said.

The Sioux City Community School District released a statement on the new bill signed into law, with the district announcing mask will no longer be required.

Early this morning, Governor Kim Reynolds signed bill HF 847 into law. This bill prohibits schools from mandating masks. This order went into effect immediately. Following this mandate, the Sioux City Community School District is lifting the mask and face covering requirements for all staff and students beginning today, May 20. Our commitment to student and staff safety remains a top priority. While the Sioux City Community School District is complying with the Governor’s [Kim Reynolds] bill, we support all who choose to continue to wear masks or face coverings. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and cooperation.

Siouxland business understand that the decision to wear masks is now up to the customers and employees.

“Well, I see there’s pros and cons to wearing a mask or not wearing a mask. What we’re looking for is everybody to be safe in Sioux City,” says Monica Waldon, the assistant manager at Palmer Candy.

“It’s one step closer to normalcy. It’s going to be a fresh breath of air to eventually not have to wear the masks for everybody,” says Littsen.

The end of mask mandates was part of legislation that expanded open enrollment and education-related tax credit programs. The end of the mask mandate is effective immediately.