One Siouxlander shares her message for Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many mothers all over Siouxland, this was a Mother’s Day they will never forget.

They celebrated in new and unconventional ways.

One grandmother from the Holy Spirit Retirement Home wanted to share a message with all of us Sunday.

“To everyone, Happy Mother’s Day! Because I know they sacrifice and it’s a day for moms, you know, and I think there is so much love there and we have got to spread it around. We have got to give and love all the time. That is why love you more is my motto. So I think that that goes for all moms, you know, they sacrifice very much,” said Mary Kukula, Sioux City resident.

To all moms who watched on that video, we like to wish you all a Happy Mother’s Day!