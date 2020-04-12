One Siouxlander finds WWII dog tags while hiking, returns them to veteran’s son

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Siouxlander’s hike around his property with a neighbor led him to finding a WWII veteran’s dog tags and returning them to the veteran’s son.

Jeremy Kleinschmidt found them last week while out roaming around his property.

“When I slipped, I exposed the dog tags. Not knowing what they were at the time, I gave them to my neighbor that was with me. He discovered they were [actually] dog tags,” said Kleinschmidt.

They belonged to a soldier that served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve during World War II.

“We got back to his place and tried to reach the owner of them. I doubted that we would and lo and behold we did. It’s pretty cool that it got back to the right owner,” said Kleinschmidt.

After a couple of searches on the Internet and messages being sent out, the dog tags were given to its rightful owner’s son in just a few days.

“It’s unbelievable that it happened this way! I was located in such a short amount of time. Everything came together that made this happen and it’s just unbelievable,” said Greg Enright, son of WWII veteran.

Enright is the son of James Enright, the U.S. Marine dog tags’ rightful owner. They are just a small token of his father’s greatest accomplishments risking his own life to save others.

“I know what that battle meant to him and it did tend to haunt him for the rest of his life that he lost two friends,” said Enright.

Enright said there is no way of getting his father back, but the dog tags remind him of his father’s life as both a family man and a veteran.

“One of them will stay in my pocket and the other one will go in my safety deposit box,” said Enright.

Saving the dog tags and return them to Enright has been an act of kindness from a complete stranger.

“I just want to say thank you to the couple who got these to me. I don’t think they can fully understand what they mean to me and my family,” said Enright.