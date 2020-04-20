One Siouxland woman celebrates her 102nd birthday

Despite COVID-19, her grandson was still determined to give her a good birthday.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, one Siouxland woman celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Normally Dorothy Edwards lives with her grandson, Austin Edwards, but after breaking her hip in January, she moved to Holy Spirit Retirement Home temporarily.

“She has always been there to babysit me and help raise me so she has definitely been around,” said Austin Edwards, Dorothy’s grandson.

Austin reached out to KCAU 9 and Holy Spirit for help to ask Siouxland to send his grandma birthday cards.

“We actually got a lot from all over the country from California, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas even plus here in the community and all the smaller towns around Sioux City. Obviously it was really neat to see the support,” said Austin.

This Sunday, not only did Dorothy receive over 100 cards, but she also got her favorite meal, Sneaky’s Chicken, and a birthday cake, creating a special 102nd birthday.

“She’s very thrilled she said she really enjoyed going through all of them. Not that she knew everybody just she enjoyed getting to go through all the cards and getting to open them and see everybody’s story they might have put into them,” said Dorothy’s grandson.

Even Dorothy herself would like to say something to everyone.

“I’m very happy for the cards. I’ve received so many of them and I really appreciate them all. Thank you,” said Dorothy Edwards.