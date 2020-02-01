One Sioux City Hy-Vee store picks Siouxland Humane Society to support in February

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City Hy-Vee store chooses a local non-profit to support for the month of February.

The Siouxland Humane Society was selected as the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee’s February beneficiary for their “Does This Bag Make My Heart Look Big?” program.

The humane society will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” Reuseable Bag is purchased at the 3301 Gordon Drive Hy-Vee store during the month of February.

“The Siouxland Humane Society is extremely excited about being chosen,” said Kelly Erie, Public Relations and Volunteer Manager. “The mission of the Siouxland Humane Society has been to provide programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals in Siouxland.”

Hy-Vee’s Reusable Bag program has supported over 1,200 non-profits in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The grocery store chain has received almost $10,000 in donations for the program from January 1 to January 31.

For more information on the Siouxland Humane Society, go to their website.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s Reusable Bag program, click here.