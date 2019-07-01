One seriously injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was seriously injured in Norfolk, Nebraska after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred Sunday around 1:40 a.m. at the 600 block of South 1st Street in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Division.

They said that two vehicles were speeding south from 1st and Madison Avenue. One driver Kwamel Ross, 29, of Norfolk, was in the outside lane when he lost control, hit the curb, and overcorrected. His vehicle swerved into the northbound lanes before crossing the terrace and hitting a tree.

An adult male passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured. They were flown to MercyOne in Sioux City in serious condition.

Ross was cited for driving under suspension, no proof in insurance, willful reckless driving, and open container.

The second vehicle has not yet been identified.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.