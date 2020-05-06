One person sent to hospital after rollover in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was sent to the hospital after a van rolled over at the intersection of Nebraska Street and 5th Street in Sioux City Thursday afternoon.

A utility van was traveling east on 5th Street when a truck traveling north on Nebraska Street ran a red light, hitting the utility van.

The driver of the utility van overcorrected after the collision, which caused his van to roll over, trapping him inside the vehicle.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue had to use the jaws of life to cut out the utility van’s windshield so they could help the driver get out.

The driver of the utility van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.