One person was taken by helicopter to hospital after Sunday morning crash north of Merrill

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital after a crash that occurred Sunday morning north of Merrill.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call-in reference at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning to a crash that happened north of Merrill on Hwy 75.

Officials said the driver was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City as a result of the crash.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is under investigation.

The other agencies that responded to the crash were the Le Mars Ambulance, Le Mars Fire, Le Mars Police Department, Merrill Ambulance, and Merrill Fire.