SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Sioux City on Thursday night.
According to SSCPD, at about 9:47 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified that shots were fired in the area of Parkview Trailer Court, 1203 1st Avenue.
Officials said the responding officers learned that the incident happened at Lot #57.
A juvenile male that was inside of the residence sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to MercyOne by the South Sioux City Fire Department.
Authorities reported that further investigation revealed that numerous shots were fired towards Lot #57.
SSCPD said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Latest Stories
- South Dakota town has renewed calls to remove Confederate flag from police patch
- Video captures Chicago police officers ‘lounging’ in congressman’s burglarized office as nearby businesses looted
- One person taken to hospital after shooting in South Sioux City
- Police: Animal rights activists arrested after burying piglets on Iowa Select Farms CEO’s property
- Siouxland Forecast: June 12th, 2020