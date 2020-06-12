One person taken to hospital after shooting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Sioux City on Thursday night.

According to SSCPD, at about 9:47 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified that shots were fired in the area of Parkview Trailer Court, 1203 1st Avenue.

Officials said the responding officers learned that the incident happened at Lot #57.

A juvenile male that was inside of the residence sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to MercyOne by the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Authorities reported that further investigation revealed that numerous shots were fired towards Lot #57.

SSCPD said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

