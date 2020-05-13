One person sustains serious injuries, taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash just north of Le Mars on Tuesday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, they were notified about the two-vehicle crash with injuries at Highway 60 and 150th Street, just north of Le Mars.

According to authorities, upon arrival, a 2016 Dodge Dart was located in the traveled portion of the roadway with extensive frontend damage.

Officials reported the Dodge, driven by a 62-year-old man, and a semi-trailer were both heading south on Highway 60 when the semi was preparing to turn west onto 150th Street and had slowed down to around five miles per hour.

The sheriff’s office mentions that for unknown reasons, Dodge failed to change lanes and hit the rear end of the trailer, causing functional damage to the trailer and totaled the Dart.

The driver of the Dodge had to be extricated from the vehicle by Le Mars Fire/Rescue.

He was taken to a Sioux City hospital with serious injuries and his condition is still unknown at this time.

The semi-trailer was driven by Miles Heady, 25, of rural Le Mars. The semi is owned by Twisted H Trucking, of rural Le Mars, and the trailer is owned by Petersen Trucking, of rural Le Mars.

Officials said the accident is still under investigation and the name of the driver will be released at a later time pending notification of family members.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Le Mars Ambulance, Fire/Rescue and Police, and the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement.