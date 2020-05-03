One person suffered minor injuries after losing control of semi-tractor, hitting two electrical poles near Alton

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – An Altoona man suffered minor injuries after he lost control of a semi-tractor and hit two electrical utility poles near Alton on Friday morning.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:46 a.m. on Friday, they investigated a commerical motor vehicle crash that happen on Kiwi Avenue, five miles southeast of Alton.

Officials said Jesse Thompson, 39, of Altoona, was driving a 2015 Mack semi-tractor that was pulling a freight trailer north on Kiwi Avenue when he lost control, entered the east ditch, and hit two electrical utility poles.

The sheriff’s office mentioned when he hit the utility poles, it caused the overhead power lines to be knocked out of place.

Authorities reported that the semi-tractor stopped on the roadway and the trailer ended up in the east ditch.

Officials said Thompson was taken by the Alton Ambulance to the Orange City Area Health where he was treated for minor injuries.

Both the Mack and the trailer endured about $50,000 in damage.

The two electrical utility poles, owned by Northwest REC, sustained approximately $4,000 in damage.

Authorities said Thompson was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Alton Ambulance and Alton Fire Department.

Latest Stories