One person sent to juvenile courts after making threat on Snapchat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person sent to juvenile courts after making a threat on Snapchat Saturday night.

The Sioux City Police Department said on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. they received a report of a juvenile making a threat – off of school grounds.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that the juvenile had sent a threatening Snapchat but had no intention of carrying out the threat nor had the means.

Officials said they referred the subject to juvenile courts for harassment.

SCPD said any threat made, whether serious or in jest, is thoroughly and immediately investigated.

The Sioux City Police Department adds that they work closely with the Sioux City Community School District to address concerns of safety and the safety of students is of the highest priority to the department and the school district.