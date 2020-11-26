One person sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into creek in Harrisburg, S.D.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rollover crash in Harrisburg, S.D. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) – One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office and other first responders responded to a one-vehicle injury rollover crash just west of Cliff Avenue on Willow Street in Harrisburg.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle upside down in the creek. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was located on the scene and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officials said she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Eastgate Towing, Harrisburg Community Fire Department, and PatientCare EMS.

  • Rollover crash in Harrisburg, S.D. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Rollover crash in Harrisburg, S.D. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Rollover crash in Harrisburg, S.D. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Rollover crash in Harrisburg, S.D. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Rollover crash in Harrisburg, S.D. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories