One person sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into creek in Harrisburg, S.D.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) – One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office and other first responders responded to a one-vehicle injury rollover crash just west of Cliff Avenue on Willow Street in Harrisburg.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle upside down in the creek. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was located on the scene and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officials said she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Eastgate Towing, Harrisburg Community Fire Department, and PatientCare EMS.