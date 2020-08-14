One person sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk

Scene of August 13 crash on Hwy 275. Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Norfolk on Thursday evening.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of U.S Hwy 275 and 561st Avenue, which is three miles east of Norfolk.

Officials said that a pickup, driven by Douglas Risinger, 60, of rural Norfolk, turned south off of Hwy 275 into the path of an SUV heading east, driven by Kurt Hansen, 56, of West Point, Nebraska.

The SUV started on fire and the front end was engulfed in the fire when the first Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

Authorities reported Risinger was taken to the Faith Regional Services Hospital (FRSH) from the scene by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. He was sent to FRSH for treatment of internal injuries.

Hansen was treated at the scene and declined medical transport.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags were deployed in both the vehicles, lessening more serious injuries. The pickup and the SUV are a total loss.

Officials said the eastbound lanes of Hwy 275 were blocked for over an hour as traffic was rerouted.

The Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

