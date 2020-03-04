One person leaves quarantine at UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center, another cleared to leave

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine announced on Wednesday that one more person has left the National Quarantine Unit (NQU) on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus and another one was cleared to leave.

There will be eight out of the original 15 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship still in quarantine.

Seven of them are in the NQU and one is currently being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Officials said with the testing regimen continuing, there is possibility of more departures this week.

As the preparation continues for the possible spread of the virus in Nebraska, Nebraska Medicine said it is advisable to review business continuity plans and consider what measures will be necessary, if a large portion of staff must stay home from work.

They also advised for families to make plans for the possible closing of schools and daycares.

For tips on preventing COVID-19 spread in communities, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 11 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, all connected to a nursing home in Washington state and 148 cases of the virus.

The international count of COVID-19 is at more than 94,000 cases worldwide and over 3,200 deaths.

