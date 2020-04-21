One person killed, two people seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday they received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 20 near mile marker 404.

Officials said a Ford Mustang was traveling east on Highway 20 and collided with Ford F-150 that was heading west with two people inside.

Authorities also said the F-150 caught on fire as the result of the collision and caused a small grass fire near the scene of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the F-150, Benjamin Galvin, 53, and the passenger, Terrie Galvin, 48, both of rural Laurel, were wearing seat belts and taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious, extensive injuries.

Officials said the driver of the Mustang, Rodney Bressler, 66, of Winside, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said the Allen Fire & Rescue, Wakefield Fire & Rescue, Dixon Fire & Rescue, Martinsburg Fire & First Responders, Wings One Helicopter, and Life Net Helicopter also responded to the crash and fire.