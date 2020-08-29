One person killed, two injured in Union County crash

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – On Saturday, a person has died and two have been injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Jefferson, South Dakota.

According to officials, there was a crash in Union County that killed one person and injured two others around 3:32 a.m on Saturday. An ambulance was driving south on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control, crossed both lanes, went into the median, entered the northbound lanes, and struck the back end of a semi-truck and trailer. The impact of the crash caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

Officials said the passenger in the ambulance, a 29-year-old female, wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance driver, a 22-year-old male, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Sioux City. He was wearing a seat belt. The semi-truck driver, a 62-year-old male, was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He wasn’t taken to a hospital.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about eight hours, opening again at 11:20 a.m.

Traffic was rerouted off of Exit Four through Jefferson and back onto the interstate at mile marker nine.

The names of the involved parties are not being released yet pending notification of family members. South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.