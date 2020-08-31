One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Turner County

HURLEY, S.D. (KCAU) – One person died on Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Hurley.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was heading west on 280th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign, located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Avenue.

The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country that was heading south on South Dakota Highway 19.

The driver of the 2011 Chrysler Town and Country, a 71-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old female passenger in the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The driver, a 47-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Officials said the names of the three individuals involved in the crash are not being released pending notification of family members. All of them were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

