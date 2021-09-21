One person injured in vehicle crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle crash that occurred two miles west of Hull.

According to the release, Mateo Zanela, 17, of Sheldon, Iowa was driving westbound on 320th Street. Jazmine Dagel, 26, of Ocheyedan, Iowa was driving a 20016 Subaru Forester northbound on Highway 75. Zanela entered the intersection and the two struck.

Dagel was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment of her injuries.

Zanela’s vehicle sustained approximately $8,000 in damage and Dagel’s suffered about $18,000 in damage.

Zanela was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Fire department, Hull Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol.