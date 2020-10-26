One person injured in two-vehicle crash near Hinton

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured in a crash on Sunday morning near Hinton, Iowa.

On Sunday at 6:55 a.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash site near C80 and Highway 75.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office stated that Kibinesh Demisse, 67, of Sioux City, was driving south on Highway 75, and Michael Davis, 47, of Sioux City, was driving north. The vehicle Demisse was in lost control and entered northbound traffic, colliding with Davis’ vehicle.

Demisse was taken to the hopsital to treat minor injuries.

Latest Stories