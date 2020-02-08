One person injured in rollover accident in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A car accident that ended in a rollover has one person injured near Hospers, Iowa on Thursday.

The Sioux County Sherrif’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 60, two miles south of Hospers.

The driver, Jose Zamorano, 24, of Sheldon, was driving south on Highway 60 when he entered a curve in the roadway, lost control, entered the median, and rolled.

He was transported by the Hospers Ambulance to Orange City Area Health hospital for his injuries.

The vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Ram, sustained around $10,000 in damages.

Zamorano was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hospers Ambulance and Hospers Fire Department in the investigation.

