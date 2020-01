SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A report of shots being fired leaves one man in police custody Tuesday afternoon.

Sioux City Police officers were called to a home on West 16th Street shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Once officers arrived, they surrounded the home with one man was inside, and he was taken into custody at that time.

No injuries were reported but authorities are still investigating to figure out exactly what happened.