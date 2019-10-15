One person extracted after rollover on Highway 20

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person taken to hospital after striking a semi and rolling several times.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue and other local agencies were called to Highway 20 East near the Sunnybrook Exit at 7:55 a.m.

According to officials, the car was driving westbound when he struck a semi, rolled several times into the median and had to be extracted by Sioux City Fire Rescue.

“Fire Rescue had to extricate the victim. Our guys did a great job, quick order getting the guy out. He was taken to the hospital,” said Capitan Kevin Keleher of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with the extent of his injuries unknown.