One person dies in Sunday morning crash in Leeds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person died in a Sunday morning crash in the Leeds area of Sioux City after hitting an electrical pole.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said they responded to a car crash on Sunday morning at around 2:45 a.m. on Frelon Drive and Business 75 North.

Officials said the vehicle had left the road and struck into an electrical pole, leaving a portion of the Leeds area without power for a short time.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SCPD said the crash is still under investigation. They also said that further details and information on the driver are not being released at this time.

