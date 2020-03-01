One person dies in Sunday morning crash in Leeds

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person died in a Sunday morning crash in the Leeds area of Sioux City after hitting an electrical pole.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said they responded to a car crash on Sunday morning at around 2:45 a.m. on Frelon Drive and Business 75 North.

Officials said the vehicle had left the road and struck into an electrical pole, leaving a portion of the Leeds area without power for a short time.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SCPD said the crash is still under investigation. They also said that further details and information on the driver are not being released at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories