One person dies in one-vehicle crash near Parkston

by: Reilly Mahon

PARKSTON, S.D. (KCAU) – One person died from a one-vehicle crash six miles south of Parkston Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north on S.D. Highway 37 when the driver lost control, rolled and thrown from the Tahoe.

Officials said the driver was a 53-year-old man who was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was later pronounced dead from his injuries at the Parkston hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said it’s continuing to investigate the crash.

