One person dead after equipment collapse at Rembrandt Foods barn

REMBRANDT, Iowa (KCAU) – A day after a equipment in a barn collapsed in Buena Vista County, one person has been found dead inside.

Friday around 6:30 a.m., authorities responded to a barn that had collapsed at Rembrandt Foods, according to a release from the Buena Vista County EMA. Multiple local agencies responded to the scene and reporting that a structural failure had resulted in a catastrophic collapse of equipment within a barn.

One employee was inside at the time the building crumbled, so crews began rescue operations.

Around 6 p.m., rescue operations were suspended due to significant safety concerns for responders. A search started the next morning.

Saturday aroun 2 p.m., responders recovered the body of the employee.

Rembrandt Fire Department, Sioux Rapids Fire Department, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, BVRMC Ambulance, Sioux Rapids Ambulance, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management, and Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue from Sioux City assisted at the scene.