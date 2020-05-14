One person airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Emmetsburg

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was sent to Palo Alto County Hospital before being airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Emmetsburg on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:48 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Palo Alto Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Emmetsburg.

A Freightliner box truck was reportedly heading westbound when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the Palo Alto County hospital before being airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries remains unknown.

The driver of the Freightliner reported no injuries and was cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

The Emmetsburg Police Department, Emmetsburg Fire Department, the Palo Alto County Ambulance Service, and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division assisted the Palo Also County Sheriff’s Office.

