One of two escapees from Sac County Jail taken into custody

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the two men that escaped from Sac County Jail on Friday has been located.

According to a press release, Joseph Sly, 35, of Rockwell City, and Shawn Freier, 25, of Lake View, escaped Sac County Jail on Friday after overpowering a correctional officer.

Officials said on Saturday morning, an off-duty Lake View Police Reserve officer saw Sly around 7:28 a.m. in Sac City at North 5th Street. Sly was taken into custody without incident, and he was returned to the Sac County Jail.

Freier has not been found yet.

Sly was serving time on domestic violence and sexual abuse charges. Freier was serving time for domestic violence charges. Both men are now charged with escape from custody.

Shawn Freier

Photo Courtesy of Sac County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about Freier’s location is asked to call 911 or the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127.