One new presumptive case of COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa officials said there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the case is from a person between 61 to 80-years-old from Johnson County. They were also a member on the Egyptian cruise similar to other positive cases from Johnson County.

Officials also said there were 21 tests that came back negative.

Iowans can call a 24/7 public hotline with questions about COVID-19 by calling 211.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.