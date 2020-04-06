One new COVID-19 case in Woodbury County, total now 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Monday.
The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said the new case is a woman between the ages of 18 and 40.
Officials said of the 9 total cases, three have recovered. No deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Woodbury county.
SDHD said 252 COVID-19 tests have returned negative.
The chart below, from SDHD, reflects only data from Woodbury county and excludes date non-residents who sought medical care in Woodbury County.
