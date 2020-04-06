Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

One new COVID-19 case in Woodbury County, total now 9

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Monday.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said the new case is a woman between the ages of 18 and 40.

Officials said of the 9 total cases, three have recovered. No deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Woodbury county.

SDHD said 252 COVID-19 tests have returned negative.

The chart below, from SDHD, reflects only data from Woodbury county and excludes date non-residents who sought medical care in Woodbury County.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories