SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) – Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 12 cases.

The new positive case was reported in an adult male between the ages of 18 and 40.

According to Siouxland District Health (SDH), 429 tests for COVID-19 have been given to Woodbury County residents and 416 of those tests have returned negative.

Of the 12 total cases, SDH has confirmed four total recoveries from the virus Woodbury County.