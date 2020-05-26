1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials in Winnebago have confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, which is comprised of the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH), said that the new case was tested in another country. The person is isolated at home and in good condition. Health officials are monitoring the person and notifying any others the person may have come in contact with.

The new case brings the total of cases in the Winnebago Reservation to 14. Of those 14, six have recovered and one has died. There have been 89 residents tested in all.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is continueing to take step to help protect the health of the community. They ask that residents to wash their hands for 20 seconds, routinely cleaning frequently touches surfaces, wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and only being in a group of no more than 10 people.