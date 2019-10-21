One man injured after single-vehicle crash on the Veteran Memorial Bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One man injured after crashing into a concrete barrier on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

According to the press release, authorities were called to a single-vehicle crash Sunday night at 11:30 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Police said the driver lost control of his car as he was driving north on the bridge. He then crossed lanes into the traffic heading south before hitting a concrete barrier.

The driver was taken to MercyOne to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the press release said.

In the release, authorities said speed and alcohol are alleged factors in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.