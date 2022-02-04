ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A man has died after being involved in a crash in southeast South Dakota Thursday.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 54-year-old man was driving south on Interstate 29 around 4:39 p.m. when the vehicle entered the median. An overcorrection of steering made the vehicle enter a ditch where it rolled.

The crash occurred six miles north of Elk Point.

The driver was flown to a Sioux City hospital and pronounced dead. Officials stated he wasn’t wearing a seat belt during the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and they said information in this release is preliminary.