Man arrested in connection with Esquire Club fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fire at a Sioux City club.

The Esquire Club located at 414 W. 7th Street experienced a fire on Sunday, and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:18 a.m.

The police arrested Valon Jackson, 36, of Sioux City, for second-degree arson, first-degree

criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary.

Officials with the fire department said the fire was caused by arson, and the damages are estimated to cost more than $20,000.

They alleged Jackson, along with another person, forced a door open and set the fire, and the motivation for the arson may be animosity towards the club.

Officials are still investigating.