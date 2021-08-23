Man arrested in connection with Esquire Club fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Valon Jackson
Photo Courtesy of Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fire at a Sioux City club.

The Esquire Club located at 414 W. 7th Street experienced a fire on Sunday, and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:18 a.m.

The police arrested Valon Jackson, 36, of Sioux City, for second-degree arson, first-degree
criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary.

Officials with the fire department said the fire was caused by arson, and the damages are estimated to cost more than $20,000.

They alleged Jackson, along with another person, forced a door open and set the fire, and the motivation for the arson may be animosity towards the club.

Officials are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories