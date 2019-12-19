Live Now
One last chance to visit Santa’s House in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It has been a busy month for Santa and his helpers in Siouxland, but kids still have a chance to pass on their Christmas wish to the jolly ol’ elf.

The last chance to visit Santa’s House, an annual Siouxland tradition, is Thursday, December 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 600 4th Street in Suite 109.

Over the past 30 years, Santa’s House has raised more than $350,000, helping UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s provides the best outcome for every patient every time.

Carissa Bayne from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s was in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk more about the event.

