One killed in crash near South Yankton, Nebraska

SOUTH YANKTON, Neb. (KCAU) - A person has died after a collision with a semi in northeast Nebraska.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 81 and 898th Road, just south of South Yankton, Thursday around 11:50 a.m., according to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office

They said that Kyle Mueller, 28, of Crofton was driving a pickup south in on Highway 81 when he tried to turn left onto 898th Road. He then collided with a semi pulling an empty grain trailer driven by Scott Howard, 28, of Norfolk.

Mueller was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Howard was uninjured from the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Crofton fire and Rescue, Yankton Fire and EMS, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation all responded to the collision.