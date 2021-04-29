One killed in two-vehicle crash in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash in northern Stanton County that claimed the driver of one of the vehicles Thursday.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 35 and 846th Road north of Woodland Park. A pickup traveling east appeared to have failed to stop for a stop sign at the highway and drove into the path of a car going south on Hwy 35.

The driver of the pickup was ejected from her vehicle onto the roadway after it rolled onto its top and lifesaving efforts were undertaken by bystanders and law enforcement. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The 21-year-old lone driver of the southbound car was restrained, with airbag deployment and transported to FRHS by Hoskins/Woodland Park rescue for treatment. The pickup involved was operated by a rural U.S. Mail carrier operating on their rural route.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Stanton County Emergency Management, Norfolk Fire Division and NSP. Both vehicles were deemed total losses.

The names of those involved will be released later upon completion of full notification of next of kin.