One killed, another injured in Tuesday night crash near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – One man was killed and another was injured during a crash near Rock Valley.

On Tuesday night around 10:16 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash that occurred three miles south of Rock Valley at 340th Street and Eagle Avenue.

Officials reported that Stephen Richter, 61, of Rock Valley, was driving a Freightliner straight truck west on 340th street. Robert De Jong, 51, of Rock Valley, was driving south on Eagle Avenue. The two vehicles struck each other at the intersection.

The Sioux County Medical Examiner pronounced De Jong dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash. Richter was taken to Hegg Health Center Avera for his injuries.

The Freightliner sustained approximately $15,000 in damage, and the car De Jong was driving sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage.

This crash is still under investigation.