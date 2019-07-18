One killed after two-vehicle semi collision near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man has died after a truck collided with a semi near Norfolk.

The crash occurred Thursday around 7:50 p.m. just north of Norfolk on Highway 81 near the NuStar Pipeline, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

They said that a semi, driven by David Jensen, 59, of rural Norfolk, was pulling a fuel tanker filled with diesel fuel and was turning south onto Highway 81, crossing northbound traffic. A delivery truck, driven by Jose Fuentes, 24, of Norfolk, hit the tanker in the northbound lane.

There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene. Jensen was treated and released at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash caused about 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled, and Highway 81 was closed for about six hours.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins Rescue, Pierce Fire and Rescue, and Nebraska Department of Roads assisted the state patrol.