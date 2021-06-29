One killed after two-vehicle crash in Clay County, S.D.

MECKLING, S.D. (KCAU) — One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Meckling in Clay County, S.D.

According to a release, a truck traveling east on South Dakota Highway 50, traveling at a low rate of speed working along the roadway. The truck was equipped with a light board, that was activated and signaled oncoming vehicles to go around the truck. A van, also traveling east, failed to move over and struck the back of the truck.

The 54-year-old male driver of the van, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old male driver of the truck, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Yankton hospital by personal vehicle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.