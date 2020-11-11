One killed after semi-trailer crash in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was killed in a semi-trailer crash in Dakota County on Tuesday morning.

According to a release, on November 10 around 6:37 a.m. the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a semi-tractor trailer incident in the area of MM1 on Highway 35. Upon arrival, it was deemed a fatality.

The tractor was driven by Steve Ellison, 55, of Albert Lea, Minnesota. He was going east on Highway 35 when the truck and trailer ran off the road to the right and struck a bank of a creek. As a result, Ellison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still being investigated.