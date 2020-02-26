One killed after head-on collision with semi near Boyden

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after the driver of a car hit an SUV before colliding head-on with semi Tuesday near Boyden.

The crash took place on Highway 18, about two miles west of Boyden, Tuesday just after noon, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that a driver of a car was going west on Highway 18 entered the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming SUV before colliding head-on with an eastbound semi carrying a trailer loaded with steel.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld currently. The drivers of the SUV and semi were not injured. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

The SUV had about $7,000, the car $8,000 and the semi had an estimated $100,000 of damage.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Boyden Ambulance, Boyden Fire Department, Hull Ambulance, Hull Fire Department and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted