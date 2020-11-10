One killed after being ejected from car near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was killed after being ejected from his car during a rollover near Le Mars this morning.

According to a release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls around 9:05 a.m. regarding a vehicle in the ditch in the 17000 block of Highway 75 near Le Mars. Initial reports indicated that there were injuries of which seemed to be life threatening.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, along with deputies from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and Le Mars Police Officers. Three people were transported to the Floyd Valley Hospital, two with minor injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation shows that a single car was traveling north on Highway 75 when the driver lost control after hitting ice and snow, entering the east ditch and rolling several times before coming to a rest at a DOT fence line. One of the passengers was ejected from the car and later died at the FV Hospital.

The driver, Carlos Gomez, and front seat passenger, Antonio Lonjinos, both of Omaha, were treated and released from the hospital. The backseat passenger, a 27-year-old from Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been released until next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

